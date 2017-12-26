Tips to make your holiday gift returns quick and easy

If you didn't like the gift Santa gave you, you're not alone.Americans return nearly $90 billion worth of gifts over the holiday season, and the day after Christmas is usually when shoppers make their returns.Here are some tips to make sure your returns are quick and easy:First, make sure you check the company's return policy and deadline for returns. You may be eligible for returns with free shipping.According to the National Retail Federation, more than a third of retailers offer free shipping on returns.For the most part, if you have a receipt or purchased with a debit or credit card, you'll receive a full refund. Some stores offer store credit.At Target, if you have a receipt, items can be returned within one year. Unopened items in new condition may be returned within 90 days.Most items sold at Toys "R" Us qualify for a 90-day return period. But items like cameras and video game hardware must be returned within 30 days.Walmart's policy varies depending on the item. Some fall under a 15-day return window, while other items can be returned within 30 days.Also, keep an eye out for sales. Many retailers are starting their post-Christmas sales.You can expect major markdowns on bedding, electronics and exercise equipment.----------