Walmart removing Cosmo from checkout line

Walmart to remove Cosmo from checkouts. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

Attention Walmart shoppers! It will soon be harder to find Cosmopolitan in the store.

The retail giant is pulling the popular publication from the checkout line.

But customers will still be able to find it in the magazine aisle.

According to the National Center on Sexual Exploitation, the organization was working with Walmart to make its checkout lanes more family-friendly.

Cosmopolitan is known for giving sex tips and other advice to women.

