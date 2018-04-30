Made in Philly: Eco-friendly Yoga Mats
Did you know that a lot of yoga mats are made with toxic PVC plastic? Karen Rogers checks out mats designed to be healthy for you and the environment.
Jade Yoga | Facebook | IG
Spiritual Revolution | Facebook | IG
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Related Topics:
shoppingFYI Philly
shoppingFYI Philly