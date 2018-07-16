CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek

Amazon Prime Day sneak peek - Alicia VItarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on July 11, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Amazon Prime Day is just five days away and we are already getting a peek at some of the deals.

On Monday, July 16th at 3pm, Amazon says it will feature one million deals, which some are pretty much calling "Black Friday in July".

The sales will run through 11:59pm on Tuesday night, July 17th.

Let's talk shopping strategy - start price checking now.

Search for the items you're interested in and sign up for the watch list, that way you'll be alerted through the Amazon app when that deal is about to go live on Prime Day.

The sales will come and go in a flash. Amazon will have them all listed on the deal of the day page, but typically, experts say the best deals have been in these categories: Toys, some tech, TVs and Amazon's own family of products - the Alexa, Echo, and Kindle were up to half off last year.

Here are a few hot deals we can tell you about now:

Amazon is offering three months of Kindle Unlimited for $1, which is normally $10 a month.

Also, they are offering four months of Amazon Music for $1.

For both of those deals, know that once the trial pricing is up, you will automatically be renewed at full price if you don't cancel.

Also don't forget, Whole Foods will give you a $10 credit when you spend $10.

And if you're not a Prime member, you can still take advantage of Prime Day prices by signing up for a temporary membership for free!

Just remember to cancel before the end of the free 30-day period.

