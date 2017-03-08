What's the Deal: Avoiding the pink tax

If you're a woman, here's something to consider. There's a 50% chance you're overpaying for just about everything.It's called the "pink tax," and gets its name from the products marketed to women using the color pink.Dealnews says everything from razors and shampoo to shirts, socks are included.If it's marketed towards women or girls, chances are there's been a markup.And it's trickled down to clothes and toys for little girls too.The Department of Consumer Affairs compared thousands of products and found that girls pay more for helmets, crafting supplies and even onesies.And while a few dollars may not seem like a big deal here or there, the DCA says it adds up. Women are paying close to $1,400 more every year for goods and services.So how do you avoid it?Dealnews says shop gender neutral.If you love a certain product, but it's targeted to women, shop the sales.Buy in bulk. That drives down the cost of each individual item. You can do this online on sites like Amazon or at club stores like BJs and Costco.Reward stores that charge the same price, and there are many making it a point to charge the same across the aisle.Finally, sound off. Dealnews says contact your representative or start a chain on Facebook. They say companies and stores are starting to listen.------