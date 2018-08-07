What's the Deal: Back to school shopping savings tips

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --We're barely into August and back to school shopping is already in full swing. If you're already feeling overwhelmed and in sticker shock over the cost, let's help you tackle that list.
Money Crashers rounded up some ways to save and some of the clever little hacks might surprise you.
First, do a supply sweep. They say to take a quick scan of your house and you might be surprised at all of the stuff you already have - from the closets to the desk drawers.
Next, organize a supply swap! Get your friends together and start trading anything from extra items you grabbed on sale to things you had left over from last year.
Local dollar stores always have good deals and the merchandise rotates, so pop in a few times before school starts and you might end up finding everything you need at a dollar or less.
But Money Crashers says you should focus your big energy on the big, high ticket items.
Save your heavy duty deal hunting for things like computers, tablets and even backpacks.
When it comes to brand new back to school clothing, if you can hold off a few weeks, it will be well worth it!
Consumer Reports says prices typically start to go down at the end of September after the big clothes-buying rush is over. They recommend buying one new outfit for your kids to wear on the first day and then finish your shopping as we get closer to October.
