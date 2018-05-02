CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Best items to buy in May

What's the Deal: Best buys in May - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The month of May is officially upon us and while some warm weather is finally here - the deals are hot too.

Our friends at Slickdeals.net rounded up a list of this month's best sale items.

We'll start with. sportswear. You may be kicking your workout into full gear this spring and if you're in the market for clothing, sneakers, workout accessories - the timing is perfect.

They say look for sales up to 50% off retail prices at sporting goods stores, especially as we head closer to memorial day weekend.

Also, when shopping the sporting goods stores around that time, keep an eye out for deals on camping and outdoor accessories and everything you need for the season.

Slickdeals says Memorial Day weekend is when mattresses go on sale, but with a big note: Do NOT settle for anything less than 50% off.

Thanks to spring cleaning, household appliances and kitchen gadgets are also going on sale around now, from washers and dryers to dishwashers and vaccums - with discounts up to 40% off!

Finally, let us take this moment to remind you that next Sunday, May 13th is Mother's Day. So for the special mom or mother figure in your life, stores are slashing prices on things like clothes shoes, bags, beauty, and more.

Slickdeals says look for savings starting at 20% off and they climb from there.

