SHOPPING

What's the Deal: Cutting back on expenses for kids

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Cutting back on kiddie costs. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 7, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Raising kids is not easy - and it's definitely not inexpensive. The latest statistics from the Department of Agriculture show it costs roughly $233,000 dollars to raise a child.

But the parenting blog HealthyWay.com says there are easy ways to save and they rounded up some typical kid expenses they say are not worth the money.

These thrifty parents say you can easily shave off a few thousand bucks by eliminating trendy toys, suggesting a good rule of thumb is if your children want something, wait a month.

Chances are, by then, they will have moved onto a new fad.

Next, always look for used play sets like swing sets or those big toy houses you use inside or out. For every parent willing to pay top dollar for new, there's another one desperate to get rid of it.

Used is a good word to remember here. They say the same rule applies for things like instruments and sports equipment.

Oftentimes, kids only stick with these things for a little while, so shave down the cost by renting or buying secondhand until you're sure they are committing.

The same rule applies for new bicycles. They say the older models are built to last and you can save a decent amount buying one secondhand.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealchildrentoysshopping
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
What's the Deal: Are your shopping apps tracking you?
Freebie Friday: Donuts, yoga classes, fishing and more!
Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach
Consumer Reports: Writing helpful online reviews
More Shopping
Top Stories
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
Radnor police: Employee sold drugs in Chipotle parking lot
Officer attacked while breaking up fight in Center City
VIDEO: Bystander tackles robber during Wawa holdup
Girl, 11, struck by train in Southwest Philadelphia
NJ State Police trooper crashes cruiser in Salem Co.
All SB lanes of Del. Memorial Bridge reopen after fire
Show More
Coroner: Mother shot 2 kids, self in Lancaster County
Trump picks former DOJ official and Christie lawyer to head FBI
Police ID boys involved in attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
Local teen with cystic fibrosis named Co-Athlete of the Year
7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint in Roxborough
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Bystander tackles robber during Wawa holdup
Officer attacked while breaking up fight in Center City
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
Radnor police: Employee sold drugs in Chipotle parking lot
More Video