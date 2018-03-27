SHOPPING

What's The Deal: Fun crafts to decorate for the holidays

What's The Deal: Fun crafts to decorate for the holidays. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As we head into this holiday weekend, you may be looking for some springtime crafts with the kids.

Our friends at AC Moore show us some fun and easy DIY ideas in the video above. You can do these with the whole family.

A lot of the ideas are simple and anybody can tackle any of the projects.

One project doesn't require boiling real eggs or any materials or tools the kids can't handle.

AC Moore has craftable Easter eggs in all kinds of shapes and sizes.

The mermaid eggs use modeling clay or metallic paint that you mix it together and roll it over and mix in rhinestones sequins seashells.

They are recyclable and you can use them next year, and use them Easter after Easter.

And of course, if you still want the traditional egg dying experience - you can dip them.

And for Passover - AC Moore has also created seder tablescapes to inspire you this holiday, and crafting ideas you can do with the kids.

For more information visit the AC Moore website.

