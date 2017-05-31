What's the Deal: Home grocery delivery services

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --If you've written off grocery delivery services as a luxury reserved for people who don't have to watch their pennies, this might change your mind.
The Zoe report says there are some companies that deliver straight to your door - and they're delivering big savings too.
First, the budget savvy can confirm that placing an organized order of what you need, when you need it, cuts down on impulse buys and food waste.
Add to that, many of these services also offer discounts you often can't get in a store.
Let's start with Boxed. If you love a club store like Costco and BJ's, this is your online version.
They have everything from food, to beauty, to paper towels. You get the same kind of savings because you're buying in bulk, but here there's no membership fee and shipping is free.
ButcherBox is a new delivery service that specialized in grass-fed beef and organic, free-range chicken and organic pork. They say the goal is to get quality meat to people all across the country with each serving about $6 per person.
Thrive Market specializes in organic, healthy and natural everything at wholesale prices.
There is a membership fee of about $60 a year, but they say you save 25% to 50% off every item they carry - everything from food to products.
And for every membership, they give a free one to a low-income family.
