SHOPPING

What's the Deal: Just Between Friends consignment sale

EMBED </>More News Videos

It's time for moms and dads to make some money and get great bargains all in the same place. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's time for moms and dads to make some money and get great bargains all in the same place.

The big spring Just Between Friends event is happening soon.

The sale is a great place to save money and Make some money.

At the JBF sales, you can sell your new and gently used children's and maternity items - everything from clothes to toys to baby gear, furniture and more.

You can also shop other families' items and save 50% to 90%on spring and summer items.

JBF has a recall specialist to track recalls all year long and they are now partnering with child safety non-profit Shane's Foundation to offer free tip-over prevention kits and information at events.

The first spring Just Between Friends in our area is at the Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Consignors can drop off Tuesday, March 14th from 8am until 7pm.

Then pre-sale at the Expo Center begins at 9am on Wednesday. The Just Between Friends event will continue through Sunday, March 19th.

JBF also gives back by supporting The Boy Scouts of America and Cradles to Crayons with cash and in-kind donations.

Other Just Between Friends events are happening all over the Delaware Valley throughout the spring.

There is a $3 admission fee for the first day of the public sale but you can get free tickets!

For tickets, times and locations, CLICK HERE.

------
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealshopping
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOPPING
What's the Deal: Avoiding the pink tax
Girlie glue helps parents accessorize to distinguish baby's gender
What's the Deal: Tackling spring cleaning with kids
What's the Deal: Best things to buy in March
More Shopping
Top Stories
Delaware River Turnpike Bridge set to reopen tonight
Snow Developing Overnight
Lawyer: Girl, 4, in day care worker assault 'trying to pick up the pieces'
Philadelphia Eagles sign WR Alshon Jeffery
Dozens of historic human remains unearthed in Old City
VIDEO: Residents bracing for drastic change in weather
Drug suspect in custody after police chase, crash in North Philly
Show More
Jury selection in trial of alleged Pa. trooper killer Eric Frein
Legal challenges to Trump's travel ban mount from US states
Pilot hurt after small plane crashes in Mercer Co.
Daring rescue of elderly woman from NJ train tracks
2 suspects ID'd after chase, crash involving Pa. troopers
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Daring rescue of elderly woman from NJ train tracks
Wilmington shooting leaves man critical
Jury selection in trial of alleged Pa. trooper killer Eric Frein
More Video