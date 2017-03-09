What's the Deal: Just Between Friends consignment sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's time for moms and dads to make some money and get great bargains all in the same place.
The big spring Just Between Friends event is happening soon.
The sale is a great place to save money and Make some money.
At the JBF sales, you can sell your new and gently used children's and maternity items - everything from clothes to toys to baby gear, furniture and more.
You can also shop other families' items and save 50% to 90%on spring and summer items.
JBF has a recall specialist to track recalls all year long and they are now partnering with child safety non-profit Shane's Foundation to offer free tip-over prevention kits and information at events.
The first spring Just Between Friends in our area is at the Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. Consignors can drop off Tuesday, March 14th from 8am until 7pm.
Then pre-sale at the Expo Center begins at 9am on Wednesday. The Just Between Friends event will continue through Sunday, March 19th.
JBF also gives back by supporting The Boy Scouts of America and Cradles to Crayons with cash and in-kind donations.
Other Just Between Friends events are happening all over the Delaware Valley throughout the spring.
There is a $3 admission fee for the first day of the public sale but you can get free tickets!
For tickets, times and locations, CLICK HERE.
