What's the Deal: Save money on back to school shopping

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Back to school shopping is in full swing. The lists are longer and apparently the cost is soaring.

The latest survey from Deloitte shows the average family will spend about $500 per child this year on supplies.

Our friends at the Penny Hoarder rounded up ways to slash that bill and say it's all about deal stacking.

First, look for coupon codes or physical coupons.

Also, purchase a discounted gift card ahead of time. There's an app called Raise, where people can buy and sell gift cards.

If you pay $40 dollars for a gift card worth $50 dollars, you're already ahead of the game.

Next, check eBay or craigslist for people trying to unload unwanted gift cards on the cheap.

Then, get cash back through online rebate portals like Ibotta and E-Bates. These sites will get you money back on your purchases. The trick is to check the stores and manufacturers offering the best incentives that day.

If you're not married to a brand or retailer of a certain supply, you could rack up big savings.

Check your credit cards for cash back incentives. They say by stacking, you can save up to 42 percent off.

ONLINE:

https://www.thepennyhoarder.com/deals/how-to-save-money-on-back-to-school-shopping/

----------
