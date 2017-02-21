SHOPPING

What's the Deal: Subscription service hacks

From meal kits to gym memberships, if you love the idea of subscription services, but not the price, we've rounded up some handy, wallet-happy hacks

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
From meal kits to gym memberships, if you love the idea of subscription services, but not the price, a website called Two Cents rounded up some handy, wallet-happy hacks.

First up - those meal kits.

Services like Blue Apron and HelloFresh have been popular. They send you the ingredients and the recipes and you assemble the dish.

But if $60 a week isn't in your budget, consider a few free apps that can help you do the same.

Two Cents say to try Pepperplate, you get the recipes and the shopping lists for free, but you do still have to physically go to the store to get the ingredients. Or you can do a grocery delivery service, which they say still saves you a ton.

Instead of a gym membership, there are cheap and free places to work out, which you can find on free workout apps you can use at home to public gyms and parks. Two Cents says you can save at least $100 a month.

As for those viewing subscriptions, they say a lot of networks are offering free streaming services.

From Cartoon Network to Internet Archive Movies and a site called PopcornFlix - free entertainment abounds.

