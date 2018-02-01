SUPER BOWL

What's the Deal: Throw a Super Bowl party on a budget

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Throw a Super Bowl party on a budget - Nydia Han reports during Action News at 4:30pm on February 1, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Whether you're throwing a Super Bowl party or just going to one, we've got some easy and fun ways to avoid busting your budget.

A great Super Bowl party isn't just about the game, it's also about the food! And there are plenty of ways to save.

"Well the great thing about Super Bowl parties is they can easily be done on the cheap because think about Super Bowl food - you're not going to eat caviar or fancy pate..." said Janet ALvarez, executive editor of the personal finance site, Wise Bread.

Alvarez says to consider hosting a potluck or setting up a bar for your guests to make pick their own ingredients.

"Ice cream sundae bars, pizza, nacho bars - so people can pick their own ingredients and food doesn't go to waste," she said.

And don't forget stores like Dollar Tree. You can get not only paper goods, cooking supplies and beer mugs but snacks, too.

"Buy cheap ingredients. People aren't going to know the difference between store brand potato chips and off-brand potato chips," said Alvarez.

And don't forget - perfectly coinciding with Super Bowl LII is another holiday that's giving us all an opportunity to save some green when we buy green.

"The timing is really perfect. The Dollar Tree doesn't have Eagles stuff per se, but it does have plenty of green for St. Patrick's Day and no one will know the difference. You've got your green outfit, tie, you're ready to go and I like these glasses, too - and all only a dollar," said Alvarez.

And if you're not hosting or going to someone's house, Alvarez says beware of big events with hefty up-front entrance fees.

"These tend to be extremely expensive, promise open bar and all you can eat buffet but they're not really a good value," she warns.

Alvarez says there are lots of local restaurants and bars that are free to get into and are offering special deals like free snacks at halftime that really are a good value.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
shoppingAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlwhat's the dealshoppingconsumerparty
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
Everything you want to know about Super Bowl rings
Here's how Super Bowl footballs are made...and inflated
Ducis asks: What's up with Jay Ajayi's accent?
Cincinnati Zoo's celebrity hippo Super Bowl pick: the Eagles
More Super Bowl
SHOPPING
What's the Deal: Crafting the perfect DIY Super Bowl party
What's the Deal: Unclaimed Eagles items and memorabilia
What's the Deal: Items you should stop overspending on
Consumer Reports: Tips for optimizing your TV viewing experience
More Shopping
Top Stories
Police: 2 deaths in Wayne, Pa. a likely murder-suicide
AccuWeather: A Cloudy, Mild First Day of February
Ducis asks: What's up with Jay Ajayi's accent?
Here's how Super Bowl footballs are made...and inflated
Brian vs. Sharrie at the Super Bowl Experience!
Card skimmers found at 2 local Aldi supermarkets
Teen critical after LA school shooting, student arrested
2 killed in North Philadelphia fire
Show More
52 reasons to cheer on Eagles in Super Bowl LII
Eagles speak to media for final time before Super Bowl
Eagles chant breaks out during 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Kimmel's Guillermo stumps Eagles at Super Bowl Opening Night
Alexa sticking with Eagles, throws shade at Patriots
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Ducis asks: What's up with Jay Ajayi's accent?
Here's how Super Bowl footballs are made...and inflated
Brian vs. Sharrie at the Super Bowl Experience!
More Video