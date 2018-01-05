SHOPPING

What's the Deal: What to buy (and not to buy) in January

What's the Deal: What to buy and not in January. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 3, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's a New Year, a new month and new deals as we kick off 2018.

We welcome a whole new wave of sales, and to perhaps coordinate with resolutions, now is the time that gyms offer discounted memberships and incentives along with deals on class packages.

Our friends at Deal News say if you prefer to workout at home, check for residual sales on gym equipment that are carrying over from December.

If you're in the market for new linens, bedding or towels, look for January's famous white sales. We are talking 50 to 70 percent off at major department and big box stores.

Furniture prices are also among the lowest of the year as the new styles come out next month.

Hotel prices are also at a low right now. Many people travel for the holidays, so hotels try to lure guests with January incentives - which tend to be around 20% off.

A few seasonal things to grab at the deepest discounts is winter apparel and of course holiday décor.

Deal News says there are a few things you should hold off before buying - TVs, Smartphones and computers for at least until September, if not November for the best pricing.

