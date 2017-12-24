  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Last minute holiday shopping: What's open on Christmas Eve?

Last minute shopping whats open: Nydia Han reports on Action News at 6 a.m., December 24, 2017 (WPVI)

In need of some last-minute gifts?

Several area malls and stores have hours Sunday but most are operating on a modified schedule.

Among those that will be open:

Philadelphia Mills is open from 10 to 6.

The King of Prussia Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Christiana Mall in Delaware will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Also, Target and Kmart are among the stores staying open later.

