In need of some last-minute gifts?Several area malls and stores have hours Sunday but most are operating on a modified schedule.Among those that will be open:Philadelphia Mills is open from 10 to 6.The King of Prussia Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.The Christiana Mall in Delaware will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Also, Target and Kmart are among the stores staying open later.------