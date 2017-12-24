In need of some last-minute gifts?
Several area malls and stores have hours Sunday but most are operating on a modified schedule.
Among those that will be open:
Philadelphia Mills is open from 10 to 6.
The King of Prussia Mall is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Christiana Mall in Delaware will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Also, Target and Kmart are among the stores staying open later.
