CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are searching for two burglary suspects who stole a shotgun and a large amount of jewelry totaling $16,000 from a Chestnut Hill home.
It happened on the 8300 block of Millman Street sometime between 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26 and 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27.
Police say the suspects gained access to the victim's home by forcing their way through a side window.
The victim found the home ransacked.
Police say the suspect stole jewelry valued at approximately $14,000 along with a Beretta semi-auto shotgun worth $2,000.
The victim's video surveillance system captured images of the suspects which were released on Wednesday.
The first suspect is described as a black male, with a stocky build and beard, wearing a knit ski cap, and a down vest over a hooded sweatshirt.
The second suspect is described as a male, medium build, wearing a knit ski cap and hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information should contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps