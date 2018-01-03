Shotgun, jewelry worth $16,000 stolen from Chestnut Hill home

Surveillance Video: Burglary in Chestnut Hill that took place sometime between Tuesday, December 26, 2017 and Wednesday, December 27, 2017.

CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for two burglary suspects who stole a shotgun and a large amount of jewelry totaling $16,000 from a Chestnut Hill home.

It happened on the 8300 block of Millman Street sometime between 9 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26 and 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27.

Police say the suspects gained access to the victim's home by forcing their way through a side window.

The victim found the home ransacked.

Police say the suspect stole jewelry valued at approximately $14,000 along with a Beretta semi-auto shotgun worth $2,000.

The victim's video surveillance system captured images of the suspects which were released on Wednesday.

The first suspect is described as a black male, with a stocky build and beard, wearing a knit ski cap, and a down vest over a hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a male, medium build, wearing a knit ski cap and hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.
