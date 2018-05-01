Shots fired at police in Chester, Pa.

Shots fired at police in Chester: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say a standoff during which shots were fired at police in Chester, Pa. has ended.

The incident unfolded at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 6th Street and Highland Avenue.

There was no immediate word what led to the standoff, or exactly how many shots were exchanged between police and the suspect or suspects.

No officers were hurt. Action News is told one man was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

