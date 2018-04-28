Skateboarding groper on the loose in Haverford Township, Pa.

Haverford Township Police are searching for a suspect who has been inappropriately touching women. Contact Det. Hufnal at 610-853-1298, ext.1236 or ahufnal@havpd.org. (Haverford Twp. Police Department)

HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Haverford Township Police are on the hunt for a suspect who has been inappropriately touching women.

The incidents happened along a bus route in the township.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect Saturday morning.

He is described as a white male in his mid-to-late teens, 5'11" - 6'0" tall, with a thin build.

He was last seen riding a large skateboard with green wheels.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Det. Hufnal at 610-853-1298, ext.1236 or by emailing him at ahufnal@havpd.org.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsgropingskateboardingwoman assaultedHaverford Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Upper Perkiomen High School fire injures 2 firefighters
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
Suspect wanted in serial lurings, sexual assaults on boys
Philly crime boss Joey Merlino pleads guilty, avoids retrial
Murder victim's family endures threats as they mourn
Student loan data breach affects 16,500 borrowers
Kids living with Autism get to live out their dreams
Show More
Rep. Meehan resigns from office, pledges to pay back $39,000
Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree
'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict
City of Philadelphia offers parking ticket amnesty program
Camden residents hopeful as Subaru opens headquarters
More News