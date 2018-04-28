Haverford Township Police are on the hunt for a suspect who has been inappropriately touching women.The incidents happened along a bus route in the township.Investigators released a sketch of the suspect Saturday morning.He is described as a white male in his mid-to-late teens, 5'11" - 6'0" tall, with a thin build.He was last seen riding a large skateboard with green wheels.Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Det. Hufnal at 610-853-1298, ext.1236 or by emailing him at ahufnal@havpd.org.------