Slain mom remembered for dedication to finding cure

A Delaware mother found dead this week with her family is being remembered for her dedication to seeking a cure for a genetic condition that affected her oldest son. (Facebook/Julie Edwards)

BALTIMORE --
A Delaware mother found dead this week with her family is being remembered for her dedication to seeking a cure for a genetic condition that affected her oldest son.

The Williams Syndrome Association is meeting this week in Baltimore, but The News Journal reports that leaders were shocked to learn that they wouldn't be seeing Julie Edwards there. Executive Director Terry Monkaba says a moment of remembrance for the family is planned as the conference closes.

Delaware State Police say Edwards and her three children were found fatally shot in their home Monday and her husband, Matthew, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Erin Rupulo, the association's mid-Atlantic chair, says Julie Edwards would support parents facing new diagnoses through the organization's Facebook page and was a great fundraiser.

