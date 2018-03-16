Snowboarder dies after fall at Pennsylvania ski resort

(AP Photo)

LOWER TOWAMENSING, Pa. --
Authorities say a New Jersey woman injured in a snowboarding accident at a Pennsylvania resort this week has died from her injuries.

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office says 20-year-old Euna Shin, of Piscataway, died Thursday afternoon.

She had suffered head injuries the day before when she fell at the Blue Mountain Resort in Lower Towamensing.

Officials say Shin was wearing a helmet. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Authorities have not released further details about the accident, but it did not appear that anyone else was involved.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsski resorts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing Allentown girl
6 dead, 10 injured after bridge collapse at Florida Int'l Univ.
Fiery crash between truck, SUV at thrift store
Arrest made for indecent exposure at Del. supermarket
6 arrested in prostitution bust in Newark, Del.
7 US airmen die in helicopter crash in Iraq after hitting power line
Veteran New York Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter dies
Man shot and wounded in Fern Rock
Show More
Dog flown to Japan by mistake returned to Kansas family
Firefighters battle blaze in Manayunk
Villanova fans revel in Wildcats round 1 win
Bus company responds after girl, 6, left far from home
3 suspects sought after shooting in Frankford
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos