  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SOCIETY

17-year-old saves track coach after heart attack

EMBED </>More Videos

17-year-old saves track coach after heart attack (KTRK)

TWINSBURG, Ohio --
Dramatic video shows a student saving an assistant track coach after he collapsed at the gym last October.

"I set the weights on the floor and was catching my breath between sets and next thing I know face-first on the floor, not breathing and had no pulse," Chuck Glover, who coaches at Twinsburg High School in Ohio, said.

Glover, who said he works out three times a week and is on a heart-healthy diet, had just suffered a massive heart attack.

"I always considered myself pretty fit," Glover said. "I'm probably carrying a little more weight than I should, but I never had any indication, no symptoms, no pain."

Nearby, 17-year old gym lifeguard Nicole Fruscella -- who attends the high school where Glover coaches -- was doing her homework in the gym office.

"My manager called me, told me to grab the trauma bag and go to the fitness center," Fruscella said.

Suddenly, it was time to put her lifesaving training into action.

Newly released surveillance video from the gym shows Fruscella, armed with a portable defibrillator, rushing into the weight-training area to help Glover.

"We do training twice a month on CPR and on how to use the defibrillator, so I was prepared," Fruscella said. "We cut open his shirt, set up the defibrillator, it told us to shock him, so we did. EMS arrived shortly after that."

Paramedics rushed Glover to the hospital, where he underwent heart surgery immediately, followed by another procedure in December, he said.

Despite always having had regular cholesterol levels, Glover said doctors told him he had a nearly complete blockage in a main artery.

"My cardiologist told me that the survival rate is less than 5 percent. The response time is probably the most critical element. The fact that Nicole was there was in less than 2 1/2 minutes saved me," Glover said.

"It's crazy for me to think that I'm basically the reason this guy's alive," Fruscella added.

"Every time I see her, I gotta give her a big hug and I start crying," said Glover.

"I just feel like there was an angel on my shoulder that day and her name was Nicole."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
societyheart attackstudentsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
SOCIETY
TSA testing out facial recognition security system
Gun rally held outside Delaware County courthouse following Florida school shooting
Troubleshooters: Family seeks help to bury mother with father
Action News Investigation: Missing mail
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow tonight for parts of the area
Student injured after chain falls from ceiling during Penn State's THON
Pedestrian struck and killed in city's Feltonville section
Man recovering after being shot in University City
Driver injured after hitting utility pole in Germantown
Police investigate crash in Fairmount Park
Building collapses in city's Brewerytown section
Gun rally held outside Delaware County courthouse following Florida school shooting
Show More
FBI says it failed to investigate tip on school shooter
Russians charged with meddling in presidential race
Arrests made after school threats in the Tri-State area
Teacher who survived Fla. shooting speaks to NJ educators
Troubleshooters: Family seeks help to bury mother with father
More News
Top Video
Arrests made after school threats in the Tri-State area
Action News Update
Troubleshooters: Family seeks help to bury mother with father
Tractor-trailer lands on its side on ramp along MLK Drive
More Video