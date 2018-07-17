2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer

CVS Statement on Chicago Store Incident pic.twitter.com/H4h3akdMzs — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) July 16, 2018

CVS Health says two Chicago store employees are out of their jobs just days after a black customer complained that white managers called police after accusing her of trying to use a phony coupon.The company said Monday it had completed a review of the Friday night incident. The company says the two staffers involved are no longer employed.Here's the full statement:"We have sincerely apologized to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our Chicago stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted her as soon as we were made aware of this incident. We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health. CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited."Camilla Hudson posted cellphone video of a manager appearing nervous as he calls police. The 53-year-old Hudson says another manager directly challenged her when she tried to use a manufacturer's coupon for a free product. She tells The Associated Press he was "hostile."The video shows the manager talking to police on the phone. No action was taken when officers arrived.CVS apologized to Hudson and says it doesn't tolerate discrimination against customers.------