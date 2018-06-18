SOCIETY

3 diverse cultural events in Philly this week

Joshua Sarantitis’ “Legacy” mural. | Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From hearing personal experiences of building congregations within the local Muslim community to commemorating the end of slavery in 1865, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events in Philadelphia this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Muslims in Pennsylvania: Creating Community panel discussion at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania





Gain a deeper understanding of Muslim life in Pennsylvania at a panel discussion at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. Panelists will share their experiences and recount incidents that shaped their congregations and lives. The night will also feature a performance by Children of Adam-Band, a Delaware Valley-based vocal and instrumental ensemble, which will help expand the program's focus to Muslim influence on local music.

When: Wednesday, June 20, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Historical Society of Pennsylvania, 1300 Locust St.
Admission: $10; free for members
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Summer solstice celebration with Friends of the Avenue of the Arts





Mark the summer solstice while supporting the arts with Friends of the Avenue of the Arts. Join the foundation -- which promotes growth and development within the Avenue of the Arts neighborhood -- with a $25 annual fee, then mingle with neighbors, enjoy a complimentary first drink and bites, happy hour specials and music.

When: Thursday, June 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Doubletree Hotel, Mezzanine Level, 237 S. Broad St.
Admission: $25 to join the foundation; free for existing members
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Juneteenth Freedom Seminar with The Library Company





Mark Juneteenth -- which commemorates the end of slavery in 1865 -- with a seminar at The Trinity Center for Urban Life.

Hosted by the Library Company of Philadelphia, the event will feature a presentation by Dr. Michael Dickinson, assistant professor of African American History at Virginia Commonwealth University; performances by singer-songwriter Keisha Hutchins and Husnaa Hashim, the Philadelphia Youth Poet Laureate; and a panel discussion.

When: Thursday, June 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: The Trinity Center for Urban Life, 2212 Spruce St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Amish Uber? Man launches horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service
More Society
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News