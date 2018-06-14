SOCIETY

3 diverse visual and performing arts events in Philly this weekend

Photo: Cliveden/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendar: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Philadelphia this weekend. From an intimate dramatization of the daily lives of African-American slaves to a block party filled with affordable art, here's what's coming up.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

'Liberty to Go to See' at Cliveden mansion





Just a handful of tickets remain for this weekend's stagings of "Liberty to Go to See" at the historic Cliveden mansion.

Directed by award-winning actor and director Johnnie Hobbs, the play offers glimpses into the daily lives of indentured and enslaved workers of the Chew family between 1760s through the 1860s. Throughout the intimate production, audience members follow a free African-American servant through the main house to watch Chew family members' interactions with their workers -- which emphasize the contrasts between the country's ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness with the racial discrimination, class divisions, gender roles and the struggle for freedom playing out in society.

When: Thursday, June 14, 7 p.m.-Saturday, June 16, 5 p.m.
Where: Cliveden, 6401 Germantown Ave.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art for the Cash Poor block party in Callowhill





Head out to the Art for the Cash Poor block party to view and purchase affordable locally produced art. This year, the annual block party and art exhibition goes down in the evolving Callowhill District, where you'll find a wide selection of works by visual artists and craftspeople -- each selling their wares for $199 or less.

When: Saturday, June 16, noon-6 p.m.
Where: 10th Street from Buttonwood to Hamilton streets
Admission: Free; donations accepted

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Artists Making History workshop at the Institute of Contemporary Art





Learn about ground-breaking contemporary artists at a Sunday afternoon workshop at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Attendees will explore the work of a wide range of artists who employ artistic strategies to underscore the politics of the representation of history.

When: Sunday, June 17, 12-2 p.m.
Where: Institute of Contemporary Art, 118 S. 36th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Amish Uber? Man launches horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service
More Society
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News