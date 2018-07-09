SOCIETY

3 solid live music shows in Philly this weekend

Photo: Israel Palacio/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a budding pop-synth duo to an acclaimed folk songstress, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Vita and the Woolf at La Colombe Fishtown Cafe





The Hope & Fury showcase continues at La Colombe Fishtown Cafe with a chat and performance this Friday evening with the local, genre-bending synth-pop duo Vita and the Woolf.

The evening will begin with a panel discussion about gender equality and misrepresentation of women in the media with local recording artist Lauren Hart, the executive director of Emerge Pennsylvania Anne Wakabayashi, and Vita and the Woolf's vocalist Jennifer Pague.

A spoken word performance by Neerali Patel will then precede a concert by Vita and the Woolf.
When: Friday, July 13, 6-9 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Slim & The Perkolators at The Twisted Tail





Also this Friday night: Slim & The Perkolators take the stage at The Twisted Tail.

Slim & The Perkolators features Harmonica Slim, a young blues harpist from Philadelphia who cut his teeth at The Twisted Tail's own Open Blues Jam. Performing with Tim Perks, the band pays homage to a diverse range of blues influences, from New Orleans to Chicago Jump, with a kick of rock and R&B.

When: Friday, July 13, 9 p.m.-Saturday, July 14, 1 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jill Sobule at the Philadelphia Folksong Society





Saturday night: Catch Jill Sobule at the Philadelphia Folksong Society.

The Denver-born singer-songwriter, storyteller, guitarist and self-proclaimed gypsy has released seven albums over the past two decades, and has performed with the likes of Neil Young, Billy Bragg, Steve Earle, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Morello and Warren Zevon. Her repertoire tackles a wide breadth of subjects -- from adolescence to domestic and international politics -- and includes the original "I Kissed A Girl" song.

When: Saturday, July 14, 8-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Amish Uber? Man launches horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service
More Society
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News