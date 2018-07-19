3 solid reasons to hit the museum in Philly this weekend

Examine the Land Art movement at the Institute of Contemporary Art

Explore The Rosenbach

Take an after-hours tour of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Philadelphia this weekend, from a workshop exploring the Land Art movement of the '60s and '70s to a private after-hours tour of the fine arts museum.---Dive into the history and surviving works of Land Art movement at the Institute of Contemporary Art this Sunday afternoon.The workshop, part of the institute's educational series aiming to demystify contemporary art, will examine how Land Art emerged amid the burgeoning ecology movement during the 1960s and '70s, as artists stepped out of studio spaces and into physicallandscapes.Sunday, July 22, 12-2 p.m.Haven't yet peeked inside The Rosenbach of the Free Library of Philadelphia? Then now's the time. Groupon is currently slinging single and group tickets -- discounted up to 35 percent. Visitors will step inside the 1865 townhouse to explore The Rosenbach's literary collections and special exhibition on the legendary writer Oscar Wilde.Tuesday-SundayEnjoy an exclusive night at the museum without dipping into your savings. The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts is currently offering private tours of its galleries -- after it closes to the public. One-hour private tours for two or four typically go for $300 and $600 respectively, but for a limited time the experience is available on Groupon for half off.128 N. Broad St., Avenue of the Arts South