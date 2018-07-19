SOCIETY

3 solid reasons to hit the museum in Philly this weekend

Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. | Photo: Emily Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Philadelphia this weekend, from a workshop exploring the Land Art movement of the '60s and '70s to a private after-hours tour of the fine arts museum.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Examine the Land Art movement at the Institute of Contemporary Art





Dive into the history and surviving works of Land Art movement at the Institute of Contemporary Art this Sunday afternoon.

The workshop, part of the institute's educational series aiming to demystify contemporary art, will examine how Land Art emerged amid the burgeoning ecology movement during the 1960s and '70s, as artists stepped out of studio spaces and into physicallandscapes.

When: Sunday, July 22, 12-2 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Explore The Rosenbach





Haven't yet peeked inside The Rosenbach of the Free Library of Philadelphia? Then now's the time. Groupon is currently slinging single and group tickets -- discounted up to 35 percent. Visitors will step inside the 1865 townhouse to explore The Rosenbach's literary collections and special exhibition on the legendary writer Oscar Wilde.

When: Tuesday-Sunday
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Take an after-hours tour of the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts





Enjoy an exclusive night at the museum without dipping into your savings. The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts is currently offering private tours of its galleries -- after it closes to the public. One-hour private tours for two or four typically go for $300 and $600 respectively, but for a limited time the experience is available on Groupon for half off.

Where: 128 N. Broad St., Avenue of the Arts South
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Amish Uber? Man launches horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service
More Society
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News