5-year-old boy calls 911 to stop the Grinch from ruining Christmas

A little boy in Mississippi took matters into his own hands to stop the Grinch from ruining Christmas.Five-year-old Tylon Pittman saw the movie and decided to stop the Grinch by calling 911.The police department was so amused they showed up at Tylon's house with the Grinch and let Tylon arrest him himself.He even got to lock the green-handed grinch inside of the jail.After he locked up the Grinch, the police officers offered him a job application. However, he will have to wait a few more years to fill it out.------