6abc hosts Black History Celebration

6abc hosted a Black History Celebration at our station Tuesday evening, honoring three Philadelphians who are making a difference. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
6abc hosted a Black History Celebration at our station Tuesday evening, honoring three Philadelphians who are making a difference.

They are Vanesse Lloyd - Sgambati from the African-American Children's Book Fair, Joe Tucker, a prominent litigator, and Dr. Beverly Richards who recently donated 1,000 black film artifacts to the Smithsonian in Washington.


