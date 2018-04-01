Get ready to belt out your favorite classic rock songs.
It's the Pops 39th season finale concert, titled POPS Rocks, and the ensemble is putting on a show of chart-topping hits and giving the audience an opportunity to sing along.
"There's no greater rock band anywhere than the Philly Pops 65-piece orchestra," says Frank Giordano, President and CEO of the Philly Pops. "We will rock the Kimmel Center; it will be a phenomenal show."
The concert will feature iconic favorites from Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Queen.
"''Stairway to Heaven,' 'Viva la Vida,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody,'" says Giordano, "songs that are well-known to everyone."
The musicians will be joined on stage by the Pops Festival Chorus and guest soloist and Broadway star Bryce Ryness.
"Just a tremendous voice," says Giordano,."And his voice really lends very well to these uh rock classics."
In keeping with tradition, the audience will get to participate in a sing-a-long led by conductor Michael Krajewski.
"Michael's the one who instituted it a few years ago and the audience loves it," says Giordano.
The show kicks off with a pre-concert on the plaza stage featuring a performance by Home, a band comprised of students from South Philadelphia's Andrew Jackson Elementary School.
"Which is one of Mayor Kenney's favorite bands," says Giordano. "They're well-known not only in Philadelphia but beyond."
Giordano says the season finale show is always a hot ticket: "It'll be a sellout; there won't be an empty seat in the hall."
The Philly Pops perform POPS Rocks April 27- 29 in the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall. For tickets and showtimes visit The Arts in Philly.
