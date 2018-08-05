U.S. & WORLD

98-year-old woman finds great joy in competitive bowling

98-year-old woman finds great joy in competitive bowling. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

At 98-years-old, nothing brings one woman the kind of joy that competitive bowling still does.

Avis Stiles knocks down the pins with the best of them.

She travels the country competing in tournaments, and says she loves it so much she doesn't know when she'll be ready to give it up.

Stiles says she does it for fun, and for the company.

But her fellow bowlers say don't let her fool you, Stiles is quite fierce when the pressure is on.

