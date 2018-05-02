SOCIETY

A shared battle: Texas couple fight cancer together

A shared battle: Houston couple fight cancer together (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A Marine and his wife are in the battle of their lives as they both go through a similar struggle.

KTRK-TV reports, Max Rowland and his wife Toymikia Williams have been sharing stories for nearly 20 years.

The couple met after Rowland served four years in the Marines, and was finally ready to share his dinner.

"He had food in his hand. He had a shrimp dinner, and I was hungry," Williams said.

The meal lead to six kids, and a move to Houston, Texas.

But their storybook hit a bump three years ago while Rowland drove his truck.

"As I started driving the trucks I started getting sick," Rowland said. "I would come back into town and I just wouldn't be feeling well."

A trip to the hospital revealed a tumor. Rowland hoped it wasn't cancerous, but his luck turned five months ago, when they found out he was suffering from stage four cancer.

Rowland's days of driving are done, but his journey just got harder.

About a month ago, his caretaker and wife lost vision in an eye, revealing a tumor in Williams' head.

"Me personally, I can handle the pain, but, with her, it just crushes me to know she's in the pain that I'm in," Rowland said.

The couple quit their jobs.

Their family is helping at home and trying to raise money for alternative treatments online.

For now, this Marine and wife will turn to faith to dig in for the battles of their lives.

"This is definitely the one in my life where I say, okay, now this is the one you need to fight," Rowland said.
At least they have each other to do it.

"When you love somebody, it hurts to see them in pain," Williams said.

Williams will meet with doctors later this month to discuss how to tackle her brain tumor.

As for Rowland, he's meeting with doctors soon about attacking his tumors.

He's really hoping to try an alternative route, which isn't covered by insurance.

There's a GoFundMe to help with his expenses.

