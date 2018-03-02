  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
ABC correspondent Linsey Davis pens' children's book

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Friday is Read Across America day and we're celebrating with a very special book from an incredible colleague.

ABC news correspondent Linsey Davis joined us here in the 6abc studios to share the inspiration behind her newly released children's book, The World is Awake, a Celebration of Everyday Blessings.

Linsey's son, Ayden, who is about to turn 4-years-old was her literary muse.

She says, like most kids, he is curious and excited about nature. And she had an aha moment that perhaps even adults need a little reminder of the beautiful things around us that perhaps we take for granted.

Linsey also says this book reflects her family's faith and gratitude and she hopes it introduces children to toddlers in a meaningful and gentle way.

She says this is all about being awake as the world is.

"Awake and to me, it's alive and energized and this rebirth that I think I have had becoming a parent. We will think when oh it's snowing and I think this is going to add time to my commute and my son is outside catching little snowflakes, and when you take the time to look, it is quite magical," Linsey said.

Linsey also says she wanted her son, and all children of color- to see themselves in this book.

Linsey will be in South Jersey signing copies of her book all weekend

