American girl announces 2018's girl of the year

The latest American Girl doll boldly goes where no other doll has gone before.Luciana Vega is an 11-year-old girl who dreams of being the first person to walk on Mars.She is American Girl's 2018 girl of the year.Luciana's story was created with modern girls between six and twelve in mind, or as NASA likes to call them, the "Mars generation."Luciana is the first American Girl character created to encourage an interest in science, technology, engineering and math or STEM.------