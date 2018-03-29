SOCIETY

Anheuser-Busch heir accused of assault at son's basketball practice

EMBED </>More Videos

Anheuser-Busch heir accused of assault at son's basketball practice. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 29, 2018. (WPVI)

A member of the Anheuser-Busch family is now facing charges stemming from an incident involving his son and another boy.

Billy Busch is accused of trying to break up a fight between his son and a fellow sixth grader during a basketball practice at school.

Police say the 58-year-old grabbed the 11-year-old boy and pushed him up against a wall.

Other adults then had to separate them.

In newly released audio from Busch's phone call with a detective, he tells his side.

The boy's parents called Busch's actions "unconscionable."

He is now charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldassaultfight
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Judge is cited; asked if woman crossed legs to stop assault
Senator Toomey honors Vietnam War veterans for their service
Action News Update
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
More Society
Top Stories
Man accused of stabbing Councilman Oh found not guilty
Crews battle multi-alarm church fire in North Philadelphia
Suspect dead in police-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot
Cosby judge rejects demand to step aside over wife's work
Father accused of leaving son to die found guilty of murder
Adnan Syed of 'Serial' granted new trial
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Emotional plea at Sacramento funeral to end police killings
Show More
Opening Day: Phillies eager to start new era
Phillies fans can apply to be batting practice pitcher
Embiid hurt during game, posts 'not good' video
Russia responds quid pro quo to diplomats' expulsions
AccuWeather: Turning Cloudy, Mild
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Embiid hurt during game, posts 'not good' video
Cheetah jumps into man's Jeep
More remodeling for King of Prussia Mall
More Video