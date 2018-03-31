U.S. & WORLD

Arizona officer gives tearful final call as he enters retirement

Arizona officer gives tearful final call as he enters retirement

KANAB, Ariz. (WPVI) --
An Arizona highway patrolman gave his colleagues a tearful goodbye on his last day of work.

Trooper Mark Gilberg retired on March 28 after serving for 37 years.

Video posted to Youtube by his daughter, Rachel Gilberg, shows him thanking his coworkers over the radio.

"It's been an honor and a privilege and a great career. It's been a great adventure," Mark said over the radio as he wiped away tears.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety took to Twitter to thank Trooper Gilberg for his service and dedication for the past 37 years and three weeks.


