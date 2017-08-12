Arlington County PD show off their synchronized swim moves

A group of police officers in Virginia are promoting their forthcoming block party in a creative way.
The Arlington County Police Department shared a video to their Facebook account on August 10 to promote the upcoming Police, Fire and Sheriff Block Party.
The hilarious video shows officers jumping into a pool fully clothed as they show off their synchronized swim moves.
