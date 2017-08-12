SOCIETY

Arlington County PD show off their synchronized swim moves

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of police officers in Virginia are promoting their forthcoming block party in a creative way. (WPVI)

A group of police officers in Virginia are promoting their forthcoming block party in a creative way.

The Arlington County Police Department shared a video to their Facebook account on August 10 to promote the upcoming Police, Fire and Sheriff Block Party.

The hilarious video shows officers jumping into a pool fully clothed as they show off their synchronized swim moves.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpolicefacebookfunny video6abc Snacks
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Two New Jersey wedding venues close unexpectedly
Matt O'Donnell on the drums at Musikfest!
Driver claims paint project on Walt Whitman damaged car
Boy made Wildwood City fire chief before he loses eyesight
More Society
Top Stories
Vehicle plows into group of counter-protesters at white nationalist rally in Virginia
Person of interest in custody in shooting outside Northeast Philly Target store
Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Philadelphia
Woman shot through bedroom window in Summerdale
Man in serious condition after attempted robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
Man who killed girlfriend's daughter gets up to 40 years
Boy made Wildwood City fire chief before he loses eyesight
Montco teacher charged with sex assault of student
Show More
Chinese President calls for calm after Trump says US is 'locked and loaded'
Man accused in costume party rape case pleads guilty in deal
Man wearing burka robs pharmacy in Media
Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift
Tillerson says diplomats in Havana suffered 'health attacks'
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Driver repeatedly shot while at traffic light in Summerdale
VIDEO: Car plunges 7 stories from parking garage
Hole opens under pool at new gym near King of Prussia
More Video