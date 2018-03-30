SOCIETY

Artist carves tiny pop culture icons into crayons

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch this artist create amazing characters from crayons (@mumblestohimself/Instagram)

This out-of-the-box artist creates tiny pop culture icons from crayons.

Artist Hoang Tran carves amazingly detailed busts of pop-culture figures with crayons. He adds colored wax to help the tiny figures spring to life.

Tran, who is based in Pittsburgh, originally began to study dentistry, but found he needed a creative outlet.



"I withdrew to pursue something more creative," Tran wrote on Instagram. "I had seen someone else's crayon carvings years before, and they stuck in my mind."

Adults and child alike celebrate National Crayon Day on March 31. For Tran, working with crayons, is something he loves to do.

"It turns out I really, really enjoy this work," Tran says. "Now that I'm selling pieces online, showing in art galleries, even doing commissions for people, I guess other people really enjoy them, too."



See more of Hoang's work on Instagram at @mumblestohimself

Editor's note: This story was originally published for National Crayon Day in 2017.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyartdistractionfeel goodculturewatercooler
SOCIETY
Judge is cited; asked if woman crossed legs to stop assault
Anheuser-Busch heir accused of assault at son's basketball practice
Senator Toomey honors Vietnam War veterans for their service
Action News Update
More Society
Top Stories
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
Man accused of neglect in death of 96-year-old mother
Multi-alarm fire heavily damages North Philly church
Judge rules that coffee requires cancer warning
Car goes off road, hits tree in Hammonton, NJ
Traffic stop leads to Del. drug bust; 3 arrested
Man shot at point-blank range in Frankford
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tenn.
Show More
Judge accused of sneaking into home, stealing woman's underwear
Accountant called on to play goalie for Blackhawks
Interim mayor takes over in Allentown
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Sixers: Embiid has concussion, facial fracture
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Man acquitted of stabbing councilman: 'No hard feelings'
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tenn.
Man shot at point-blank range in Frankford
More Video