SOCIETY

Bear breaks into home and 'plays' piano, steals food from freezer

EMBED </>More Videos

After breaking into a home to forage for food, this black bear took a musical break. (Katie Hawley via Storyful)

A Colorado woman captured an unusual intruder on her home footage: a black bear who played with the piano.

Katie Hawley came home on May 31 and discovered her kitchen and living room had been damaged. She called Vail Police, thinking it was a burglar. After officers took a look around, though, they determined that a black bear had entered through an open window to forage for food.

While inside the bear not only took food from the freezer, it also paused a moment to "play" the piano, which Hawley realized when she reviewed her home footage.

The town of Vail released a statement describing the incident, adding, "The chords captured on video were unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly, according to police."

Vail Police, who are trained to respond to calls about wildlife, could not find the bear, prompting the town to joke that "the suspect is still at large."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfunny videohome invasionwild animalspianobear
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Dubai-themed prom party in North Philadelphia goes viral
Man jumps into moving car to save driver having a seizure
Dr. Seuss museum opens
Summer Shore Special -- FYI Philly
More Society
Top Stories
Father of escaped Bucks County prisoner arrested
Boil-water advisory issued for Trenton residents
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Spotty Showers Today
Man shot, killed after argument in N. Philadelphia ID'd
Cosby's lawyer attacks 1 accuser as sex assault trial opens
Abington Twp. residents use pump for water after main break
Man shot and killed in Mantua section of Philadelphia
Show More
Vigil held for Academy Park student killed in I-95 crash
Wandering bear safely captured in Bucks County
New video of suspects in shooting of 2-year-old, father
Dog shot and killed in Frankford
Mother sentenced to 12 to 40 years in death of 2-year-old
More News
Top Video
Cosby's lawyer attacks 1 accuser as sex assault trial opens
Man shot, killed after argument in N. Philadelphia ID'd
Man shot and killed in Mantua section of Philadelphia
Man jumps into moving car to save driver having a seizure
More Video