Bike riders cruise to the shore for a good cause

Bike riders cruise to the shore for a good cause. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

Hundreds of bike riders are cruising to the Jersey shore for a good cause.

The 65-mile ride began at Sixth and Race Streets in Philadelphia, with a second starting point in Berlin, Camden County.

It ends in Atlantic City at the Sheraton Hotel.

Proceeds from the race go toward the Tour de Shore Children's Foundation.

That organization supports local children of fallen responders from Philadelphia and South Jersey.

