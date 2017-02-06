Birthday freebies!

SOCIETY

Applebee's - Free birthday dessert with the purchase of an entree
Arby's - Free milkshake with any purchase, as well as a free roast beef sandwich after signing up

Au Bon Pain - Free lunch

Auntie Anne's Pretzels - Free BOGO coupon for any pretzel item

Baskin Robbins - Free ice cream

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream - Free scoop of ice cream plus $3 off an ice cream cake

Benihana's Japanese Restaurant - $30 gift certificate.

BJ's Restaurants - Free dessert

Boston Market - Free treat

Brio Tuscan Grille - Free complimentary entree up to $15.

Bruster's - Special birthday gift

Buffalo Wild Wings - Free gift to Buffalo Circle members

Carrabba's Italian Grill - Free dessert

Chili's - Free dessert

Cinnabon - Free MochaLatte Chill
Coldstone Creamery - Free Coldstone Creation after purchasing one Coldstone Creation

Corner Bakery - Free birthday treat

Dairy Queen - Buy one, get one free Blizzard Treat coupon just for signing up, as well as one on your birthday. Take $3 off an 8-10" Blizzard or DQ Cake on your birthday.

Denny's - Free Grand Slam breakfast

Dickey's BBQ - Free dessert with purchase of meat and two sides

Dippin Dots - Free small cup of Dippin Dots

Dunkin Donuts - Free beverage on your birthday

Einstein Bros. Bagels - Free breakfast sandwich when you buy any drink

Firehouse Subs - Free medium celebratory sub with valid ID.

Godiva - $10 to spend on anything in the store, as well as a free truffle each month

Honey Baked Ham - Free ham classic sandwich

Hooters - 10 free wings

IHOP - Free Rooty Tooty Fresh 'N Fruity stack of pancakes

Jamba Juice - Free juice or smoothie, plus $3 off your first purchase
Macaroni Grill - Free dessert

Noodles and Company - Free birthday crispy (Rice Krispie treat)

Olive Garden - Free dessert

Panera - Free birthday pastry, as well as a sweet welcome reward

Redbox - Free movie rental

Red Lobster - $5 off any two adult dinner entrees

Red Robin - Free burger during your birthday month

Ryan's - Free birthday gift

Sbarro - Free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza when you join and on your birthday

Sephora - Free birthday gift that changes each year

Smoothie King - Sign up and get a coupon for a 20oz. smoothie for $1.99. Get a BOGO free smoothie on your birthday.

Spaghetti Warehouse - Get a free appetizer for joining and a free meal on your birthday

Starbuck's - Free drink and 15 percent off any purchase at StarbucksStore.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe - Free smoothie

Wingstop - Free large fresh cut seasoned fries
