Boy creates Blessing Box to help those in need
Mom, Maggie Ballard and her 6-year-old son, Paxton, were inspired by a similar effort they saw circulating on social media. (WPVI)

On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we are seeing many inspiring examples of people helping people.

In Kansas, a mom and her son embrace this spirit every single day through a single box in their front yard that offers "blessings" to strangers in need.

They simply call it the Blessing Box and they stocked it with essentials for the needy.

The sign on it reads: "Take a blessing when you need one. Leave a blessing when you can."

Their Blessing Box includes canned food, soup, rice, oatmeal, cereal, boxed milk, and more.

They also included toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and hygiene products.

People have been coming from all over to fill it, some even adding money.

They have also seen hundreds take what they need including a hungry family on Christmas Eve.
