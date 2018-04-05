A Chester County boy is getting kudos from police for helping save a life.Coatesville police say little Amari noticed someone outside of his window in need of help and told his mom.She called 911.Police say the person was suffering an apparent opioid overdose.Officer Ed Batykefer used Narcan to revive the person."It's pretty amazing that he saw that and he really thought to bring attention to his mother," Batykefer said.Police gave Amari a $10 "ticket" towards a savings account, because he was "caught doing something right."------