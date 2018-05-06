BROAD STREET RUN

Broad Street Run 2018 begins

Getting ready for Broad Street Run. Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on May 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thousands of runners are racing down Broad Street!



The Broad Street Run kicked off at 8 a.m.

They started at Broad Street and W. Fisher Avenue.

The race ends approximately one-quarter mile inside the main gate of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, at the southern end of Broad Street.

All runners should plan to meet up with family and friends at the Lost Runners Information Tent in the center of the Marine Parade grounds.

There are some street closures due to the race.

An agreement with the City of Philadelphia and the Police Department requires that all participants run a sub-15 minute per mile pace to allow the City to reopen Broad Street in a timely manner.

The following are not permitted on the course:

Bicycles
Skateboards
Baby joggers
Roller skates or blades
Wheeled conveyances (other than wheelchairs*)

Animals (except for seeing eye dogs)
Portable media players (iPods or mp3 players)

More Information: http://www.broadstreetrun.com/

------
