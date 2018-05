Broad Street Run 2018 begins

Thousands of runners are racing down Broad Street!The Broad Street Run kicked off at 8 a.m.They started at Broad Street and W. Fisher Avenue.The race ends approximately one-quarter mile inside the main gate of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, at the southern end of Broad Street.All runners should plan to meet up with family and friends at the Lost Runners Information Tent in the center of the Marine Parade grounds.An agreement with the City of Philadelphia and the Police Department requires that all participants run a sub-15 minute per mile pace to allow the City to reopen Broad Street in a timely manner.The following are not permitted on the course:BicyclesSkateboardsBaby joggersRoller skates or bladesWheeled conveyances (other than wheelchairs*)Animals (except for seeing eye dogs)Portable media players (iPods or mp3 players)More Information: http://www.broadstreetrun.com/ ------