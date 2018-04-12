U.S. & WORLD

Bucks County woman creates dating site for commuters

Bucks County woman creates dating site for commuters. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on April 12, 2018. (WPVI)

BUCKS COUNTY (WPVI) --
A lot of us find ourselves sitting in traffic day in and day out.

Well, a woman from Bucks County wants to turn that wasted time into something more promising.

Instead of road rage, think road "engaged."

That's where heartsincars.com comes in, which its founder Michelle bills as the hottest dating site to literally hit the streets.

Here's how it works: Users can choose to put a decal on the outside of their cars with a unique code. If someone pulls up next to them, and likes what they see, they can head to the website and begin a dialogue that may lead to a date.

The company says this is about being aware of the world around you.

Critics wonder if it's creating a whole new distraction while driving.

Regardless, heartsincars.com is looking to turn your daily commute into an expressway for love.

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbig talkersonline datingdatingdriving
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
