Butter Sculpture Preview

The Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg kicks off this weekend, and Thursday, officials unveiled the traditional butter sculpture.The sculpture pays tribute to the state's farmers.It's crafted from more than one thousand pounds of butter.The butter sculpture is a Farm Show tradition that started in 1991.And while you can't eat any of this, it won't go to waste.When the show is over, the butter will be converted into renewable energy at a dairy farm in Juniata County.