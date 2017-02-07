SOCIETY

Caught on camera: Iowa fishermen rescue dog from icy river

Two fishermen were in the right place at the right time when man's best friend needed help (WABC)

IOWA --
Two Iowa fishermen were in the right place at the right time when man's best friend needed a helping hand.

Chad and Jason Conkling helped rescue a dog from an icy river over the weekend.

Firefighters were on the banks of the river, trying to figure out how to get to the bull mastiff because they couldn't launch their boat in the icy waters.

That's when the brothers, who had just cleared the ice to go fishing, ended up reeling in the dog instead.

Animal Control officials report that the dog is doing OK, but the owner is still being sought.
