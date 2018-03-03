Celebrating girl power at Philadelphia City Hall

It was a day of celebration of girl power at Philadelphia City Hall in Center City.The National Youth Foundation hosted a girls rally, to recognize 6 women who are outstanding in their fields.The honorees included Mo'Ne Davis, star former pitcher for the Little League Taney Dragons."Just always follow your dreams. Don't let anyone stop you. I did what I loved, and no one could stop me," she said.The rally, co-hosted by City Council member Blondell Reynolds-Brown, was aimed at giving girls positive role models.------