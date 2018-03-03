Celebrating girl power at Philadelphia City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It was a day of celebration of girl power at Philadelphia City Hall in Center City.
The National Youth Foundation hosted a girls rally, to recognize 6 women who are outstanding in their fields.
The honorees included Mo'Ne Davis, star former pitcher for the Little League Taney Dragons.
"Just always follow your dreams. Don't let anyone stop you. I did what I loved, and no one could stop me," she said.
The rally, co-hosted by City Council member Blondell Reynolds-Brown, was aimed at giving girls positive role models.
