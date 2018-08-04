SOCIETY

Centenarian says hard work is the secret to a long life

Centenarian says hard work is the secret to a long life.

A 100th birthday is certainly something to celebrate.

And the Action cam was in Springfield Delaware County for all the fun.

Despite appearances, avid Action News viewer Ms. Julia Patillo is celebrating her 100th birthday Saturday.

Ms. Patillo was born and raised in South Philadelphia.

She spent most of her career as a secretary and later as a reading aid to school children and loved ones.

Ms. Julia credits hard work for her helping her 100.

"Yes work hard, keep going, and have men in your life."

She currently loves to crochet and play cards.

Her actual birthday is Sunday, August 5.

