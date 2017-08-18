SOCIETY

Charlottesville mayor calls for swift removal of Lee statue

The statue of Confederate Army of Northern Virginia Gen. Robert E. Lee stands in Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. --
The mayor of Charlottesville called Friday for an emergency meeting of state lawmakers to allow the city to swiftly remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Mayor Mike Signer's statement comes nearly a week after white supremacists descended on the city and violently clashed with counter protesters. One woman was killed Saturday when a car plowed into a crowd of people there to condemn what is believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in a decade.

Signer said the attack has transformed the monuments from "equestrian statues into lightning rods." He called on Gov. Terry McAuliffe to convene a special session of the General Assembly.

"We can, and we must, respond by denying the Nazis and the KKK and the so-called alt-right the twisted totem they seek," Signer said.

Also Friday, the mother of a woman who was killed while protesting the rally said that she won't talk to President Donald Trump because of comments he made after her daughter's death.

Speaking on ABC's "Good Morning America," Susan Bro said she initially missed the first few calls to her from the White House. But she said "now I will not" talk to the president after a news conference in which Trump equated violence by white supremacists at the rally with violence by those protesting the rally.

Bro's daughter, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed and 19 others were injured when the driver rammed a car into a crowd of demonstrators. An Ohio man, James Alex Fields Jr., has been arrested and charged with murder and other offenses.

In the hours afterward, Trump drew criticism when he addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying he condemned "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

Pressured by advisers, the president had softened his words on the dispute Monday, but returned to his combative stance Tuesday - insisting during an unexpected and contentious news conference at Trump Tower that "both sides" were to blame.

"You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying 'I'm sorry,'" Bro said of the president. She also advised Trump to "think before you speak."
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
societycharlottesville demonstrationsrace relationsu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Summer Youth Employment Program internships
Police Athletic League's Junior Golf Camp
New playground for Fountain Academy
The next Powerball win will be among the 10 biggest
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Steamy, Flooding Downpours Today, Tonight
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Why is the Rizzo statue controversial?
Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist
Teen from Hatfield dies in fall inside N.J. temple
Solar eclipse glasses hard to find around Phila.
Rower rescues dogs from Schuylkill River
Show More
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Finnish police shoot man after several people stabbed
Police: Attacks in Spain are linked, took long time to plan
Spanish police kill 5 in resort hours after Barcelona attack
Officer hurt, suspect arrested in Wilmington drug bust
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos